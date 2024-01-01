Sign up
Photo 4003
Happy New Year
What a glorious start to the New Year. This is a photo of Roger and myself with our grandchildren just as they were about to depart to Canterbury.
1st January 2024
1st Jan 24
Lis Lapthorn
ace
@foxes37
I love the idea of taking a picture every day and it's great to browse through the daily albums to see what other people snap....
Photo Details
Susan Wakely
ace
So lovely and you were blessed with sunshine.
January 1st, 2024
