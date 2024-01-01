Previous
Happy New Year by foxes37
Photo 4003

Happy New Year

What a glorious start to the New Year. This is a photo of Roger and myself with our grandchildren just as they were about to depart to Canterbury.
1st January 2024 1st Jan 24

Lis Lapthorn

Susan Wakely ace
So lovely and you were blessed with sunshine.
January 1st, 2024  
