Photo 4002
Success
This is an amaryllis from last year. Pleased it has flowered again.
31st December 2023
31st Dec 23
1
1
Lis Lapthorn
ace
@foxes37
I love the idea of taking a picture every day and it's great to browse through the daily albums to see what other people snap....
4002
photos
15
followers
7
following
1096% complete
4002
Views
21
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone SE (3rd generation)
Taken
31st December 2023 3:51pm
Privacy
Public
Flashback
Tags
amaryllis
Susan Wakely
ace
Oh this is lovely. I am trying to bring one on from last ear but no signs of life yet.
December 31st, 2023
