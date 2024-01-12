Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 4014
Misericord Norwich Cathedral
One of the misericords in Norwich Cathedral dating back to the 1400s. These amazing bottom rests for monks can be found in nearly all our amazing older cathedrals in our country. The carvings are fascinating.
12th January 2024
12th Jan 24
0
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Lis Lapthorn
ace
@foxes37
I love the idea of taking a picture every day and it's great to browse through the daily albums to see what other people snap....
4014
photos
16
followers
7
following
1099% complete
View this month »
4007
4008
4009
4010
4011
4012
4013
4014
Photo Details
Views
9
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone SE (3rd generation)
Taken
9th January 2024 12:38pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
cathedral
,
norwich
,
misericord
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close