Misericord Norwich Cathedral by foxes37
Photo 4014

Misericord Norwich Cathedral

One of the misericords in Norwich Cathedral dating back to the 1400s. These amazing bottom rests for monks can be found in nearly all our amazing older cathedrals in our country. The carvings are fascinating.
12th January 2024 12th Jan 24

