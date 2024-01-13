Sign up
Photo 4015
Photo 4015
Lunch in London
Just met up with our daughter-in-law and granddaughter, Amandine, in London for a most enjoyable lunch.
13th January 2024
13th Jan 24
1
1
Lis Lapthorn
ace
@foxes37
I love the idea of taking a picture every day and it's great to browse through the daily albums to see what other people snap....
4015
photos
16
followers
7
following
1100% complete
4008
4009
4010
4011
4012
4013
4014
4015
Views
16
Comments
1
1
Fav's
1
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone SE (3rd generation)
Taken
13th January 2024 1:15pm
Privacy
Public
Tags
london
,
lunch
Susan Wakely
ace
A lovely capture of them both.
January 13th, 2024
