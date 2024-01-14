Sculptures St Pancras

Previous
I love the sculpture of John Betjeman gazing at the Victorian architecture at St. Pancras. Very apt, as he was pivotal in saving the station from demolition. The French Kiss is enormous and dominates that part of the station.
