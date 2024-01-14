Sign up
Photo 4016
Sculptures St Pancras
I love the sculpture of John Betjeman gazing at the Victorian architecture at St. Pancras. Very apt, as he was pivotal in saving the station from demolition. The French Kiss is enormous and dominates that part of the station.
14th January 2024
Lis Lapthorn
@foxes37
I love the idea of taking a picture every day and it's great to browse through the daily albums to see what other people snap....
