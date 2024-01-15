Sign up
Photo 4017
St Pancras Station
It’s a fantastic Victorian building, so big I had to take a couple of shots. It’s hard to believe that had poet, John Betjeman, not campaigned to keep it open it would have been raised to the ground.
15th January 2024
15th Jan 24
Lis Lapthorn
@foxes37
I love the idea of taking a picture every day and it's great to browse through the daily albums to see what other people snap....
Views
14
st
,
betjeman
,
pancras
