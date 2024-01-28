Previous
Jubilee Bridge by foxes37
Photo 4030

Jubilee Bridge

One of our family selfies, this time taken on the Jubilee Bridge yesterday in London. Big Ben is in the distance and London Eye to the left.
28th January 2024 28th Jan 24

Lis Lapthorn

