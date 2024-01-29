Previous
Ballet Lesson by foxes37
Ballet Lesson

Our ballet bonkers granddaughter spends nearly 3 hours every Saturday afternoon practising at the Junior Royal Ballet School in Covent Garden. I feel tired just thinking about it but she loves it. Bless her!
29th January 2024 29th Jan 24

Lis Lapthorn

Susan Wakely ace
She looks a natural striking a lovely pose in the doorway.
January 29th, 2024  
bkb in the city
Very nice you are with her
January 29th, 2024  
