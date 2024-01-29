Sign up
Photo 4031
Ballet Lesson
Our ballet bonkers granddaughter spends nearly 3 hours every Saturday afternoon practising at the Junior Royal Ballet School in Covent Garden. I feel tired just thinking about it but she loves it. Bless her!
29th January 2024
29th Jan 24
Lis Lapthorn
@foxes37
Susan Wakely
ace
She looks a natural striking a lovely pose in the doorway.
January 29th, 2024
bkb in the city
Very nice you are with her
January 29th, 2024
