Previous
Photo 4091
Scilla amongst the Silver Birches
Usually we see cerise coloured tulips amongst the birches but this year there’s a carpet of these pretty blue scilla.
29th March 2024
29th Mar 24
1
1
Lis Lapthorn
@foxes37
I love the idea of taking a picture every day and it's great to browse through the daily albums to see what other people snap....
Views
26
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
DC-FZ82
Taken
22nd March 2024 3:33pm
Tags
birches
Susan Wakely
So pretty.
March 29th, 2024
