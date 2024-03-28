Previous
Very Old Neighbour by foxes37
Photo 4090

Very Old Neighbour

Jean has just celebrated her 95th birthday. She was our neighbour for 40 years. Recently she moved into a Care Home and was pleased to receive a visit. Fortunately she is still as sharp as a razor and we were able to have a good catch-up.
28th March 2024 28th Mar 24

Lis Lapthorn

ace
@foxes37
I love the idea of taking a picture every day and it's great to browse through the daily albums to see what other people snap....
1120% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Sue Cooper ace
That's wonderful.
March 28th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise