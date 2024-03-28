Sign up
Previous
Photo 4090
Very Old Neighbour
Jean has just celebrated her 95th birthday. She was our neighbour for 40 years. Recently she moved into a Care Home and was pleased to receive a visit. Fortunately she is still as sharp as a razor and we were able to have a good catch-up.
28th March 2024
28th Mar 24
1
1
Lis Lapthorn
ace
@foxes37
I love the idea of taking a picture every day and it's great to browse through the daily albums to see what other people snap....
4090
photos
18
followers
7
following
1120% complete
View this month »
4083
4084
4085
4086
4087
4088
4089
4090
Photo Details
Views
19
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone SE (3rd generation)
Taken
28th March 2024 3:43pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
birthday
,
neighbour
,
home.
Sue Cooper
ace
That's wonderful.
March 28th, 2024
