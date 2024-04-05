Previous
Natter, natter, natter by foxes37
Photo 4098

Natter, natter, natter

Long time no see. Our not so little granddaughters spent the afternoon catching up and making videos together.
5th April 2024 5th Apr 24

Lis Lapthorn

ace
@foxes37
I love the idea of taking a picture every day and it's great to browse through the daily albums to see what other people snap....
1122% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise