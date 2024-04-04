Sign up
Photo 4097
Round the Backs
Our son, Chris, enjoying his free pass into the grounds of King’s with his daughter. This was a rare moment when the rain had stopped and the sun was shining.
4th April 2024
4th Apr 24
3
3
Lis Lapthorn
ace
@foxes37
I love the idea of taking a picture every day and it's great to browse through the daily albums to see what other people snap....
4097
photos
18
followers
7
following
1122% complete
Photo Details
Views
16
Comments
3
Fav's
3
Album
365
Camera
iPhone SE (3rd generation)
Taken
4th April 2024 10:55am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
daughter
,
backs
,
king’s
Susan Wakely
ace
So lovely with the background spring flowers.
April 4th, 2024
John Falconer
ace
Great shot and Point of View.
April 4th, 2024
gloria jones
ace
Sweet shot
April 4th, 2024
