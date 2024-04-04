Previous
Round the Backs by foxes37
Photo 4097

Round the Backs

Our son, Chris, enjoying his free pass into the grounds of King’s with his daughter. This was a rare moment when the rain had stopped and the sun was shining.
4th April 2024 4th Apr 24

Lis Lapthorn

ace
@foxes37
I love the idea of taking a picture every day and it's great to browse through the daily albums to see what other people snap....
1122% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Susan Wakely ace
So lovely with the background spring flowers.
April 4th, 2024  
John Falconer ace
Great shot and Point of View.
April 4th, 2024  
gloria jones ace
Sweet shot
April 4th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise