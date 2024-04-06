Sign up
Photo 4099
The Baker!
It’s been a busy week. Our younger grandson decided to bake bread rolls in muffin tins yesterday afternoon. These pics show the different stages. They were delicious. 🤤
6th April 2024
6th Apr 24
Lis Lapthorn
ace
@foxes37
I love the idea of taking a picture every day and it's great to browse through the daily albums to see what other people snap....
JackieR
ace
What a genius idea! And a lovely collage
April 6th, 2024
