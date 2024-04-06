Previous
The Baker! by foxes37
Photo 4099

It’s been a busy week. Our younger grandson decided to bake bread rolls in muffin tins yesterday afternoon. These pics show the different stages. They were delicious. 🤤
Lis Lapthorn

ace
@foxes37
I love the idea of taking a picture every day and it's great to browse through the daily albums to see what other people snap....
JackieR ace
What a genius idea! And a lovely collage
April 6th, 2024  
