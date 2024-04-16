Previous
Interesting Evening by foxes37
Interesting Evening

Our great nephew who works in Cambridge has been telling us about his work running a museum at Neuengamme near Hamburg. Neuengamme was a concentration camp so it was fascinating listening to the information he had gleaned from former inmates.
16th April 2024

