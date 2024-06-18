Sign up
Photo 4172
It’s Hot!
We keep hearing about record temperatures in Europe but nothing remarkable here. However, today it’s very hot and very sunny. At last!!
18th June 2024
18th Jun 24
Lis Lapthorn
ace
@foxes37
I love the idea of taking a picture every day and it's great to browse through the daily albums to see what other people snap....
4172
photos
18
followers
7
following
1143% complete
4165
4166
4167
4168
4169
4170
4171
4172
Views
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone SE (3rd generation)
Taken
18th June 2024 4:22pm
Tags
europe
,
temperatures
