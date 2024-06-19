Sign up
Photo 4173
Hawkweed
Just enjoyed strolling through the wild flower garden at Anglesey Abbey.
19th June 2024
19th Jun 24
Lis Lapthorn
ace
@foxes37
I love the idea of taking a picture every day and it's great to browse through the daily albums to see what other people snap....
flowers
hawkweed
