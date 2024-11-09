Previous
Our Village Church by foxes37
Photo 4316

Our Village Church

This is our village church from the High Street on another grim, gloomy day. November!
9th November 2024 9th Nov 24

Lis Lapthorn

ace
@foxes37
I love the idea of taking a picture every day and it's great to browse through the daily albums to see what other people snap....
1182% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise