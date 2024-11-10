Previous
Birthday Boy by foxes37
Birthday Boy

Our elder grandson is 17 today. This picture also shows him in 2008. I’d forgotten about the amber necklace round his neck which, according to his French mum, wards off toothache. I can’t remember if it did.
10th November 2024

Lis Lapthorn

@foxes37
Beverley ace
Super photo… lots of wonderful memories
November 10th, 2024  
