Photo 4317
Birthday Boy
Our elder grandson is 17 today. This picture also shows him in 2008. I’d forgotten about the amber necklace round his neck which, according to his French mum, wards off toothache. I can’t remember if it did.
10th November 2024
10th Nov 24
Lis Lapthorn
ace
@foxes37
I love the idea of taking a picture every day and it's great to browse through the daily albums to see what other people snap....
Beverley
ace
Super photo… lots of wonderful memories
November 10th, 2024
