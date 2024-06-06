Previous
The battle! by frodob
The battle!

I get teased for having both Lord of the Rings and Harry Potter items together on my work desk. But I can’t help it—I love both of them!
Mags
How wonderful! I got teased for having a stuffed Taz and Wile E. on my desk, along with a Romulan War Bird. LOL! It helps to go through life with the child inside us happy and free. =)
June 6th, 2024  
