Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
155 / 365
The battle!
I get teased for having both Lord of the Rings and Harry Potter items together on my work desk. But I can’t help it—I love both of them!
6th June 2024
6th Jun 24
1
2
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Mark St Clair
ace
@frodob
Just upgraded my camera from a Canon Rebel T5i to a Canon D5 Mark III. I also use my iPhone 8 & 13 when I...
193
photos
71
followers
120
following
42% complete
View this month »
148
149
150
151
152
153
154
155
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
1
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 14
Taken
5th June 2024 3:49pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Mags
ace
How wonderful! I got teased for having a stuffed Taz and Wile E. on my desk, along with a Romulan War Bird. LOL! It helps to go through life with the child inside us happy and free. =)
June 6th, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close