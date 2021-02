Seaside hipsters

Another oldie but one of my favourite portraits even though a poor phone shot. Its from a weekend away in Whitby. I was going for that famous Bert Hardy image but a little short on beautiful ladies in polka dot dresses so Chris and Gords had to do. Sort of reminds me of more carefree times. I hope we can all get together again soon. Those of you that have been around for a while might remember Gords. He posted a lot of pictures of moss. Still does on Instagtram.