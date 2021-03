Reed bunting



I bought a telephoto lens from ebay and tried it out this week for the first time. It’s probably not strong enough for birds in the wild tbh – more suited to garden wildlife I think. Still I caught this reed bunting in a tree yesterday. Shame they weren’t in the reeds themselves but you can’t have everything. Nice walk up the Chevin this morning although a bit grey and dull. Bessie got to harass Peanut for a while which was nice for her at least…