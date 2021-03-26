Previous
Up the valley
Up the valley

What started out as a pretty grim day turned out rather nice bar a small downpour of hail stones. Got up a hill which is always the best way to spend a day. Great views down the valley the sun coming in and out through the clouds. Nice.
26th March 2021

Alison Tomlin

