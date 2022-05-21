Previous
Esholt woods by fueast
164 / 365

Esholt woods

Hello, it's been a while... Not much to report. I was getting out walking a bit more after a horrible winter cough. Then last week I finally got Covid. But in between there were some spectacular bluebells.
21st May 2022

Alison Tomlin

@fueast
Hello, I live in Leeds in the North of the UK. I did the 365 project for a couple of years quite a while ago....
44% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

