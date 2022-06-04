Previous
Lindisfarne by fueast
171 / 365

Lindisfarne

What a gorgeous day.
4th June 2022 4th Jun 22

Alison Tomlin

@fueast
Hello, I live in Leeds in the North of the UK. I did the 365 project for a couple of years quite a while ago....
46% complete

Photo Details

Boxplayer ace
How very fab - location, light, colours and decrepitude.
June 4th, 2022  
borof
Beautiful scenery, well set against the dilapidated boat in the foreground.
June 4th, 2022  
