Citrus. by gaf005
Citrus.

Oranges, tangerines, satsumas and clementines are always popular at Christmas. One theory is that it represents the sacks of gold St Nicholas is supposed to have tossed down the chimney as a dowry for a poor man's daughters.
20th December 2019 20th Dec 19

George

@gaf005
