Grey Day
The sun briefly struggled through the dense cloud cover on a cold, wet and windy day on Eastbourne front, glinting off the waves whipped up by the weather conditions. I struggled to capture any decent shots as the wind was constantly buffeting me.
21st December 2019
21st Dec 19
George
ace
@gaf005
I have recently retired and now live in Eastbourne on the south coast of England in a beautiful part of the world. I hope to...
