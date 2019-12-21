Previous
Grey Day by gaf005
Photo 653

Grey Day

The sun briefly struggled through the dense cloud cover on a cold, wet and windy day on Eastbourne front, glinting off the waves whipped up by the weather conditions. I struggled to capture any decent shots as the wind was constantly buffeting me.
George

@gaf005
