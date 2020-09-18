Previous
Next
This is my best side by gaf005
Photo 925

This is my best side

This young heron strutted round and posed obligingly in a local park this afternoon, even resisting the koi carp in the lake, while admirers looked on.
18th September 2020 18th Sep 20

George

@gaf005
I have recently retired and now live in Eastbourne on the south coast of England in a beautiful part of the world. I hope to...
253% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise