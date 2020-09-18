Sign up
Photo 925
This is my best side
This young heron strutted round and posed obligingly in a local park this afternoon, even resisting the koi carp in the lake, while admirers looked on.
18th September 2020
18th Sep 20
George
@gaf005
I have recently retired and now live in Eastbourne on the south coast of England in a beautiful part of the world. I hope to...
