i360 by gaf005
Photo 926

i360

Today we visited Brighton for a trip 450 feet up the iconic British Airways i360 which affords spectacular views from its glass viewing pod. The view from below is also fascinating as it reflects the land and sea around.
19th September 2020 19th Sep 20

George

@gaf005
I have recently retired and now live in Eastbourne on the south coast of England in a beautiful part of the world.
