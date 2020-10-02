Sign up
Photo 939
Why I am not an artist
The reason I love photography, over against painting, is evidenced in this cereal bowl which I came across in a cupboard. It vividly portrays my lack of ability, having painted it on a family visit to a pottery. Give me a camera any time!
2nd October 2020
2nd Oct 20
George
@gaf005
I have recently retired and now live in Eastbourne on the south coast of England in a beautiful part of the world. I hope to...
939
