Why I am not an artist by gaf005
Why I am not an artist

The reason I love photography, over against painting, is evidenced in this cereal bowl which I came across in a cupboard. It vividly portrays my lack of ability, having painted it on a family visit to a pottery. Give me a camera any time!
2nd October 2020 2nd Oct 20

George

