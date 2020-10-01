Sign up
Photo 938
Radiant
Most flowers have come and gone as autumn sets in but these lilies still bloom brightly in the church garden, brightening up a whole corner with their pink radiance.
1st October 2020
1st Oct 20
George
@gaf005
I have recently retired and now live in Eastbourne on the south coast of England in a beautiful part of the world.
5
2
2
365
Camera
Canon EOS 77D
Taken
30th September 2020 12:54pm
Peter Dulis
ace
This is nice George
October 1st, 2020
Esther Rosenberg
ace
Excellent shot of the very pretty flower.
October 1st, 2020
