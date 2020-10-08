Previous
Passion by gaf005
Passion

My eye was caught by the intensity of the colour of the passion fruit in a hedge before spotting the failed fruit hanging limply alongside. The contrast between the two is more striking than the colour of the passion fruit itself.
8th October 2020 8th Oct 20

George

@gaf005
George

@gaf005

I have recently retired and now live in Eastbourne on the south coast of England in a beautiful part of the world.
Speedwell
Lovely colour.
October 8th, 2020  
