Photo 945
Passion
My eye was caught by the intensity of the colour of the passion fruit in a hedge before spotting the failed fruit hanging limply alongside. The contrast between the two is more striking than the colour of the passion fruit itself.
8th October 2020
8th Oct 20
George
@gaf005
I have recently retired and now live in Eastbourne on the south coast of England in a beautiful part of the world. I hope to...
Speedwell
Lovely colour.
October 8th, 2020
