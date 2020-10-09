Sign up
Photo 946
Autumn
Today I visited Standen Park and Gardens National Trust to meet with an old friend and the autumnal colours were stunning.
9th October 2020
9th Oct 20
George
@gaf005
I have recently retired and now live in Eastbourne on the south coast of England in a beautiful part of the world. I hope to...
Babs
ace
What a lovely display of autumn colours. We don't see scenes like this where I live. The majority of our trees are natives and don't lose their leaves. fav.
October 9th, 2020
