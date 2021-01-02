Sign up
Photo 1031
Still
On a day when the sea was incredibly calm, it was ideal conditions for paddle-boarding but it can hardly be called by its derivative name of paddle-'surfing'.
2nd January 2021
2nd Jan 21
George
@gaf005
I am a retired Vicar and live in Eastbourne on the south coast of England in a beautiful part of the world.
Photo Details
Views
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 77D
Taken
1st January 2021 2:10pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
