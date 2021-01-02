Previous
Still by gaf005
Still

On a day when the sea was incredibly calm, it was ideal conditions for paddle-boarding but it can hardly be called by its derivative name of paddle-'surfing'.
2nd January 2021 2nd Jan 21

George

@gaf005
I am a retired Vicar and live in Eastbourne on the south coast of England in a beautiful part of the world.
