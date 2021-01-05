Sign up
Photo 1034
Tinsel Tree
I was not expecting to see this in our local park - someone had clearly enjoyed themselves decorating one of the trees. Will they take them down by the end of the 12th day or will they stay there all year?
5th January 2021
5th Jan 21
George
@gaf005
I am a retired Vicar and live in Eastbourne on the south coast of England in a beautiful part of the world.
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 77D
Taken
3rd January 2021 4:47pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
