Refugee

This magnificent example of an ancient Cornish cross currently stands in the churchyard of St Mary's Eastbourne. It was being used as a gatepost in Cornwall so 200 years ago Davies Gilbert rescued it and brought it to his new home in Eastbourne. Due to the strange markings on the face of the stone there is some controversy as to whether it is a cross or a megalithic measuring stone. Sadly, it is now obscured from general public view behind the new church notice board to the left of this picture.