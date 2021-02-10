Previous
2021 01 10 Neptune by gaf005
Photo 1070

2021 01 10 Neptune

Neptune. The Roman god of water poses rather uncomfortably in the pond at Motcombe Gardens near to where the Bourne Stream rises, from which Eastbourne gains its name. As with all statues, the local birds have shown little respect for his divinity.
10th February 2021 10th Feb 21

George

ace
@gaf005
I am a retired Vicar and live in Eastbourne on the south coast of England in a beautiful part of the world.
Kerri Michaels ace
This is awesome fav
February 10th, 2021  
