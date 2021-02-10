Sign up
Photo 1070
2021 01 10 Neptune
Neptune. The Roman god of water poses rather uncomfortably in the pond at Motcombe Gardens near to where the Bourne Stream rises, from which Eastbourne gains its name. As with all statues, the local birds have shown little respect for his divinity.
10th February 2021
10th Feb 21
George
ace
@gaf005
I am a retired Vicar and live in Eastbourne on the south coast of England in a beautiful part of the world.
Views
7
Comments
1
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 77D
Taken
9th February 2021 5:01pm
Privacy
Public
Kerri Michaels
ace
This is awesome fav
February 10th, 2021
