Photo 1071
Unclean
At first glance in the box of art brushes this fine paint brush looked perfectly clean but close up it clearly wasn't and the end of the bristles showed signs of wear. A parable of life methinks.
11th February 2021
11th Feb 21
George
ace
@gaf005
I am a retired Vicar and live in Eastbourne on the south coast of England in a beautiful part of the world.
Views
3
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 77D
Taken
7th February 2021 9:53pm
