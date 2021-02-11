Previous
Unclean by gaf005
Photo 1071

Unclean

At first glance in the box of art brushes this fine paint brush looked perfectly clean but close up it clearly wasn't and the end of the bristles showed signs of wear. A parable of life methinks.
George

ace
@gaf005
I am a retired Vicar and live in Eastbourne on the south coast of England in a beautiful part of the world.
