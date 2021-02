Explosion

'A fresh breeze,' said the weather forecast. 'It doesn't look too bad,' said I, as we drove down to the seafront. Not only was it freezing cold, but high tide, with the wind whipping up the waves to crash against the groynes with an explosive effect. 'That was bracing,' said my wife, after we staggered back and fell into the refuge of the car ready to drive home for a hot soup lunch.