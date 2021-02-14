Previous
Next
Bridge over... by gaf005
Photo 1074

Bridge over...

...murky water, but with amazing curves and textures.
14th February 2021 14th Feb 21

George

ace
@gaf005
I am a retired Vicar and live in Eastbourne on the south coast of England in a beautiful part of the world.
294% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise