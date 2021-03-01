Sign up
Photo 1089
Trees
Today we visited Friston Forest and it was full of, well, trees, lots and lots of trees. Beech trees. And they were all very similar. So I decided to play with ICM (In Camera Movement) to spice up the shot, and was pleased with the result.
1st March 2021
1st Mar 21
2
0
George
ace
@gaf005
I am a retired Vicar and live in Eastbourne on the south coast of England in a beautiful part of the world.
1089
photos
65
followers
72
following
298% complete
1082
1083
1084
1085
1086
1087
1088
1089
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 77D
Taken
1st March 2021 5:18pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Mallory
ace
This is so cool!
March 1st, 2021
Babs
ace
Great shot. Slow down you are just about to smack into the tree in the centre, ha ha.
March 1st, 2021
