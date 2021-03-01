Previous
Trees by gaf005
Photo 1089

Trees

Today we visited Friston Forest and it was full of, well, trees, lots and lots of trees. Beech trees. And they were all very similar. So I decided to play with ICM (In Camera Movement) to spice up the shot, and was pleased with the result.
1st March 2021 1st Mar 21

George

ace
@gaf005
I am a retired Vicar and live in Eastbourne on the south coast of England in a beautiful part of the world.
Mallory ace
This is so cool!
March 1st, 2021  
Babs ace
Great shot. Slow down you are just about to smack into the tree in the centre, ha ha.
March 1st, 2021  
