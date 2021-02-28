Previous
Reflecting on the Sunset by gaf005
Photo 1088

Reflecting on the Sunset

I was not the only photographer waiting at Birling Gap for the sunset and we were not disappointed by the wonderful hues which filled our senses. What beauty!
28th February 2021 28th Feb 21

George

I am a retired Vicar and live in Eastbourne on the south coast of England in a beautiful part of the world.
