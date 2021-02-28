Sign up
Reflecting on the Sunset
I was not the only photographer waiting at Birling Gap for the sunset and we were not disappointed by the wonderful hues which filled our senses. What beauty!
28th February 2021
28th Feb 21
George
ace
@gaf005
I am a retired Vicar and live in Eastbourne on the south coast of England in a beautiful part of the world.
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 77D
Taken
28th February 2021 7:27pm
