Resting place by gaf005
Photo 1087

Resting place

The sun glares from the sea to silhouette these cyclists on the South Downs, not socially distanced but having a well-earned rest on a beautiful afternoon.
27th February 2021 27th Feb 21

George

ace
@gaf005
I am a retired Vicar and live in Eastbourne on the south coast of England in a beautiful part of the world.
297% complete

