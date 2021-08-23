Previous
Olde Worlde by gaf005
Photo 1264

Olde Worlde

Shops of old really used to look like this (minus the Duracell!). In case you're wondering what the strange contraption is, it was used to send money overhead from one end of the shop to the other.
