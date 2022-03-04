Previous
To cap it all by gaf005
To cap it all

I couldn't resist taking this magnolia bud just breaking free of its bud scale but with the furry remnant still hanging on like a winter woolly hat.
George

ace
@gaf005
I am a retired Vicar and live in Eastbourne on the south coast of England in a beautiful part of the world.
Corinne ace
Love that sign of spring !
March 4th, 2022  
