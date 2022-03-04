Sign up
Photo 1457
To cap it all
I couldn't resist taking this magnolia bud just breaking free of its bud scale but with the furry remnant still hanging on like a winter woolly hat.
4th March 2022
4th Mar 22
George
ace
@gaf005
I am a retired Vicar and live in Eastbourne on the south coast of England in a beautiful part of the world.
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
DC-TZ200
Taken
3rd March 2022 2:37pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Corinne
ace
Love that sign of spring !
March 4th, 2022
