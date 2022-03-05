Sign up
Photo 1458
Distraction
My walk on Beachy Head was interrupted by this rather 'hairy' but beautiful Broom which was inviting me to take a photo in spite of being besieged by brambles.
5th March 2022
5th Mar 22
George
ace
@gaf005
I am a retired Vicar and live in Eastbourne on the south coast of England in a beautiful part of the world.
