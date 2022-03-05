Previous
Next
Distraction by gaf005
Photo 1458

Distraction

My walk on Beachy Head was interrupted by this rather 'hairy' but beautiful Broom which was inviting me to take a photo in spite of being besieged by brambles.
5th March 2022 5th Mar 22

George

ace
@gaf005
I am a retired Vicar and live in Eastbourne on the south coast of England in a beautiful part of the world.
399% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise