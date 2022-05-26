Previous
Myriad by gaf005
Photo 1540

Myriad

Individually, the flowers of this elderberry are minute and easily overlooked, but together they create an unmissably stunning sight.
26th May 2022

George

ace
@gaf005
I am a retired Vicar and live in Eastbourne on the south coast of England in a beautiful part of the world.
Esther Rosenberg ace
So pretty, nice against the dark background.
May 26th, 2022  
