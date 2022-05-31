Previous
Who are you looking at by gaf005
Who are you looking at

At last, my internet is restored. Phew!
I was certainly given the evil eye when taking this photo. But it was determined not to move!
George

@gaf005
I am a retired Vicar and live in Eastbourne on the south coast of England in a beautiful part of the world.
JudyG ace
Nice. Gulls are really very beautiful, just need better PR!
May 31st, 2022  
Boxplayer ace
Great close-up.
May 31st, 2022  
