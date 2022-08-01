Previous
Next
Amazing by gaf005
Photo 1607

Amazing

The last time we visited Wentworth gardens, many years ago, this was a field where deer grazed. Now it is a maze we got well and truly lost in, in spite of following the ‘left hand rule’.
1st August 2022 1st Aug 22

George

ace
@gaf005
I am a retired Vicar and live in Eastbourne on the south coast of England in a beautiful part of the world.
440% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Diana ace
That must have been quite a MAZE ing, love shot of the lush greens.
August 1st, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise