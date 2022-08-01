Sign up
Photo 1607
Amazing
The last time we visited Wentworth gardens, many years ago, this was a field where deer grazed. Now it is a maze we got well and truly lost in, in spite of following the ‘left hand rule’.
1st August 2022
1st Aug 22
1
0
George
ace
@gaf005
I am a retired Vicar and live in Eastbourne on the south coast of England in a beautiful part of the world.
Diana
ace
That must have been quite a MAZE ing, love shot of the lush greens.
August 1st, 2022
