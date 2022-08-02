Sign up
Photo 1608
Board meeting
An unusual wall display in the restaurant where we had breakfast.
2nd August 2022
2nd Aug 22
George
ace
@gaf005
I am a retired Vicar and live in Eastbourne on the south coast of England in a beautiful part of the world.
Suzanne
ace
I like your title and imagine decisions would be as slow as at most board meetings!
August 2nd, 2022
