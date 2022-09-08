Sign up
Photo 1645
Repetitive patterns
Another view of majestic Chichester Cathedral. We never did work out what the item on the floor in the centre, purporting to be art, was supposed to be.
8th September 2022
8th Sep 22
2
1
George
ace
@gaf005
I am a retired Vicar and live in Eastbourne on the south coast of England in a beautiful part of the world.
1645
photos
81
followers
78
following
450% complete
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
DC-TZ200
Taken
5th September 2022 2:30pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Beautiful lines and repetition - the modern art may represent whatever you make of it ( sometimes , it is difficult to decide ! )
September 8th, 2022
bkb in the city
Beautiful interior
September 8th, 2022
