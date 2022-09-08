Previous
Repetitive patterns

Another view of majestic Chichester Cathedral. We never did work out what the item on the floor in the centre, purporting to be art, was supposed to be.
I am a retired Vicar and live in Eastbourne on the south coast of England in a beautiful part of the world.
Beryl Lloyd ace
Beautiful lines and repetition - the modern art may represent whatever you make of it ( sometimes , it is difficult to decide ! )
September 8th, 2022  
bkb in the city
Beautiful interior
September 8th, 2022  
